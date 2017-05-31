Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A concerned mum is warning motorists to slow down while passing horses after her rider daughter was injured.

Jessica Mason claims her daughter Maria Booth, seven, had a lucky escape after the incident in Adlington.

Maria said was riding her pony, Domino, on Street Lane when Jessica said a car approached ‘too quickly’.

The wheels of the car rolled over a plastic sheet, spooking the pony which fell.

Both Maria and Domino suffered minor injuries.

Jessica, who owns Adlington Equestrian Centre, said it was a ‘lucky escape’, adding: “I have never been so frightened in my life seeing the pony and my daughter hit the floor.

“The pony then got up and ran back towards the yard.

“My daughter was just doing what she loves doing, riding her horse. It could have been much worse. Maria is a very experienced rider.

“She’s been on a horse for as long as she could walk. It’s her first fall like that, but there have been near misses.”

After the incident, Jessica shared her outrage on Facebook and her post was shared more than 100 times.

Jessica, who lives in Higher Poynton, is keen to share her story to prevent any potential tragedies.

The 47-year-old said: “I want to make drivers aware that driving too fast past a horse can have serious consequences.

“We respect drivers by acknowledging when they are careful and slow down.

“Sometimes it’s ignorance but people should respect other road users and drive slowly past horses.”

Jessica said Street Lane has become more and more dangerous with an increasing number of vehicles using it to avoid congestion in Poynton.

She said: “My fear is that it will get worse with the relief road.”

Jessica's appeal comes after another horse rider, Wendi Walker, was involved in an accident with a tractor when she was out riding her horse Orfi.

Advice for motorists passing horses is to pass WIDE and SLOW.