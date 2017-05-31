Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a horse rider was injured in a road accident.

Wendi Walker was riding her shire horse Orfi along Buxton Road when she was passed by a tractor and trailer and the horse made a sudden movement causing Wendi to fall.

The incident caused Wendi, 49, to fall off backwards and she said she suffered from compressed vertebrae and has spent three nights in Macclesfield Hospital.

The grandmother of 10, from Macclesfield, who was riding with her friend Debbie Bateson and her horse Boz, said: “It all happened so fast. I was concentrating on turning left.

“Orfi threw her head up in the air. I came off backwards and as I hit the floor he flew off. Luckily there was a girl in one of the cars behind who saw what happened. She jumped out and ran after Orfi and brought her back.”

Orfi, who is nine years old and 16 hands tall, only suffered superficial cuts as a result of the accident. Wendi is now recovering at home.

The incident happened at the junction of Buxton Road and Monsall Drive at around 2pm on Sunday, May 7.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses.

A police spokesperson said: “Two horse riders were travelling along Buxton Road at around 2pm when a tractor passed them.

“At some point, one of the horses is believed to have fallen to the ground, causing injuries to one of the riders. A woman, aged 49, went to Macclesfield Hospital and the incident was reported to officers the following day.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 358 of May 8.