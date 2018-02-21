Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In demand Silkmen boss, John Askey, has been made a new offer by Macclesfield Town in a bid to warn off interest from other suiters.

The news comes just hours after the club's vital 4-1 win over title rivals, Tranmere Rovers, which extended their lead at the top of the table.

In recent days Mr Askey has been at the centre of speculation linking him with the vacant Grimsby Town job.

Rumours were fuelled earlier this week after bookies stopped taking bets on Mr Askey joining the Mariners.

However, following the decisive win, the powers that be at the club have made a firm stance to end further unwanted distractions.

In an official statement on Maccelsfield's website, it said: "Given what John and the team have achieved this season, this is inevitable. But at this stage it is just speculation.

"There has been no formal approach made to the Club from another Club seeking permission to speak to John and it goes without saying that the Club do not want to allow anything to happen that may get in the way of the Club's return to the EFL.

"In recognition of John's achievements so far this season, in January the Club offered him a substantial reward for guiding the Club to promotion this season and the Club is currently in discussions with John to further improve that offer."

The Silkmen are currently bidding to win back their football league status and currently sit top of the Conference Premier Division.

After last night's victory they increased the gap at the top to seven points, from nearest rivals, Tranmere.

Fans have urged the Silkmen boss to ‘see the job through’ in what could be one of the defining season's in the club's history.

Rob Trafford, editor of fanzine the Star Lane End, said he is desperate for Mr Askey to stay after all he has done for the club, both as a player and now as a manager.

He said: “There are rumours out there but of course we don’t want him to go. We don’t want to think about it. Obviously from our point of view he has been here for 30 years.

“He took the club into the football league as a player and has now had to work on a shoestring budget. To come through all that and to be within a few weeks of taking the club back to the football league as a manager, that would be the fairy tale ending.”

Rob added: “There is clearly interest there, we wouldn’t get all this media attention if there wasn’t anything at all in it.

“But if he does take us to the football league then it would be perfect and if he doesn’t he would be almost guaranteed a job at the club for life.”

Grimsby Town Football Club refused to comment on both rumours linking Mr Askey with the club and their ‘ongoing process’ of a search for a new manager.

It is understood that both Skybet and Victor betting sites have suspended betting on the appointment of the next Grimsby manager.