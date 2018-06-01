Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Town manager John Askey has left the club to join Shrewsbury Town - just weeks after securing promotion back to the Football League.

Askey agreed terms on Friday to bring his five-year reign in charge of the Silkmen to an end, after a compensation settlement was agreed between the two clubs.

The 53-year-old has signed a three-year deal at New Meadow and succeeds Paul Hurst, who left the League One club this week to take over at Ipswich Town.

Askey masterminded the Silkmen’s return to League Two for the first time since 2012 by winning the National League by 10 points.

He was named an honorary freeman of Macclesfield by the town’s council in recognition of his contribution to the club.

Macclesfield Town said they are ‘saddened to see him leave’.

A club statement said: “We wish to place on record our thanks to John for not only the incredible job that he did in leading the Football Club back to the EFL, but for his dedicated service to Macclesfield Town over the last three decades as a player, a coach and a manager.

“Whilst the football club is saddened to see him leave for a new opportunity we understand that this is a chance for him to move up the footballing pyramid.

“The process for recruiting a new manager is now underway and the football club will make further comment as and when it is appropriate to do so.”

Askey’s association with Macclesfield Town dates back to 1984, first as a player and then as youth team manager, assistant manager, and twice as the first-team manager.

He began a second spell with Macclesfield in 2013 and he took charge of more than 250 games.

Askey will now enjoy his first managerial spell away from Moss Rose and said he is looking forward to the ‘exciting challenge ahead’.

Speaking to the Shrewsbury Town website, he said: “It’s all happened so quickly, but it’s a great move for me. Last season you had a great season and it’s whether we can reproduce that again.

"Obviously, we will be trying our best and I am looking forward to it.

“It’s a big wrench to come and it had to be something special for me to come.”