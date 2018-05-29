Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Town FC fans will get a chance to share in the Silkmen’s championship winning success when the trophy goes on display at a town centre building society.

Leek United Building Society on Chestergate has invited the club to take their Vanarama National League trophy to the society’s branch for a special supporters’ ‘photocall’.

For a full 90 minutes, kicking off at noon on Wednesday, May 30, fans will be able to have selfies taken with the trophy.

James Beckett, the club’s media manager, said: “We’re really happy to be able to get out and about in the community with the National League trophy.

“Not only is our promotion a big boost for the football club, it is also a big boost for the town and I’m sure a good number of supporters will turn out to have their photo with the trophy.”

Branch manager Veronica McNeil, said: “We’ve enjoyed close links with Macc Town for many years.

“This gives the chance of capturing a little bit of club history on camera.”

Macclesfield Town will compete in League Two next season after their title-winning campaign.