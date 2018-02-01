Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Town manager John Askey is calling on the residents of Macclesfield to get behind his side for the rest of the season to give them the best chance of earning promotion back to the Football League.

The Silkmen are top of the National League table, but have had a setback in recent weeks, suffering an emphatic 6-0 defeat at Fylde before following that up with a 1-1 home draw against bottom of the table Torquay United on Saturday.

Macc aren’t in league action this weekend, but up next for them is a home game against Guiseley on February 10, and Askey hopes to see the Moss Rose packed out.

“I hope the town gets behind us and spurs us on. It’s been gradually coming, and the closer we get to the end of the season I expect that more and more will come as long as we can maintain this position,” he said.

“It’s been good so far so I hope we can finish it off. At the start of the season we were left with three players and I think we’ve got the lowest budget in the league, so to be where we are is quite remarkable, as if someone said to me at the start of the season that we’ll stay up, I’d just have been happy with that.

“It would make such a difference to the club if we can get back into the Football League. I dream about it like most of our supporters do, so hopefully it comes true.”

Askey also believes that his team’s lack of financial might means they are the exception to all of the other teams that are top of their respective leagues in England.

“If you go through all of the leagues, the teams that are at the top ar the ones with money, we’re the exception in any of the leagues,” he said.

“Just look at Salford for an example. It gives everybody hope when teams like ourselves are doing that, as Leicester did in the Premier League a couple of years ago. It shows it can be achieved if there’s spirit there.”