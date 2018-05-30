Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TWO cancer survivors from the Macclesfield area are set to take part in a fashion show to raise money for a centre which helped them.

Megan Smith, from Bollington, and Lucy Eardley, from Rainow, are showing their gratitude for Maggie’s Cancer Centre by modelling in the ‘Maggie’s On The Runway’ event.

The centre, based in Manchester, gives cancer patients and their friends and family access to support, groups or respite from their treatments.

Meg Smith, who is the youngest model to take part, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April 2017 after discovering a lump on her neck a few months earlier.

The 22-year-old said: “For me, visiting Maggie’s was one of the most positive experiences of my whole ‘cancer journey’.

“I found it to be a haven for me and my family and I would go to the centre before every treatment.

“I was very lucky that Hodgkin’s usually responds well to treatment and the chemo drugs did their job so I finished treatment and rang the bell on the September 4, 2017.

“I am really looking forward to getting on the runway alongside the other amazing models and celebrating where I am now.

“If the past year has taught me anything, it’s that life is unpredictable and I want to make the most of every opportunity that comes my way.”

Lucy, 37, and her mother, Angela Bucknell, were each diagnosed with cancer within a month of each other in 2016.

The mum-of-two, who is married to Rob, said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer after no family history at all.

“My lovely mum was diagnosed with breast cancer only weeks later.

“I finished active treatment just under a year ago and I’m doing well, but that’s not to say it has been easy.

“I absolutely love Maggie’s, they have been there for me and my loved ones at a difficult time.

“I’m doing the fashion show for me and my mum.

“I’m going to strut my stuff with twice as much va va vroom to pay tribute to my mum and to all the other women living with breast cancer.”

The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, June 16, at the Runway Visitor Park’s Concorde Conference Centre at Manchester Airport.

It features more than 50 models who are receiving cancer treatment or have had cancer in the past.

The last event raised £175,000 for Maggies.