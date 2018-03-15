Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of pounds worth of coping stones have been stolen from a civic hall.

Thieves went to Bollington Civic Hall, on Palmerston Street, and stole dozens of stones from outside the building’s entrance.

The first incident took place around three weeks ago and thieves have since returned on a second occasion, taking even more.

A total of 44 stones have been reported missing to Macclesfield Police.

David Naylor, Bollington Town Council clerk, said this is the first time in the hall’s history that anything like this has happened.

He said: “Somebody has been twice in the dark hours of the night to nick the stone. They parked some kind of vehicle outside and loaded up.

“They came and took the first half of them about three weeks ago, and then came back the following week and took the rest.

“The building doesn’t have a lot of stone in it, it was built in 1972. They took coping on the flower beds and the stairs going up to the civic hall.

“They had a go at the stones on a neighbour’s house too.”

Mr Naylor said the hall may have to take measures to protect its property.

He said: “It’s difficult to secure them and prevent it happening again. We’re looking at putting CCTV in.

“We’ve got our police incident number we’re putting through insurance company. We are talking around £3,000 to replace.

“It’s been there since 1972 without any single incident, it’s a shame.”

Mr Naylor said police have searched salvage yards but nothing has been found.

Cheshire Police have released a statement warning people of the ‘steady’ rise in the number of paving stones being stolen in the area.

PC Richard Walker, Macclesfield rural and wildlife officer, said: “Please be aware that there is a steady increase in stone thefts recently. This varies from coping stone thefts through to York stone paving.

“Large quantities being stolen on each occasion. Please be mindful of this, should your property comprise of such material.”

He added: “Offenders are targeting secluded rural locations. Should you have any further information please let us know.”

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting occurrence number 18100045780.