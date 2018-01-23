Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Opportunists are responsible for a spate of ‘sneak in’ burglaries in the town.

Ten town centre homes were targeted during the spree, the majority of which have seen thieves take advantage of unlocked doors.

Residents are being warned to be extra vigilant, keeping doors locked even if they are home.

Detective Inspector Adam Alexander said: “We are currently investigating 10 burglaries across Macclesfield town centre, these appear linked as all have been committed overnight and in a similar way, and we would urge anyone who witnesses people acting suspiciously overnight in the residential areas around Macclesfield town centre to contact Cheshire Constabulary.

“You might think it’s okay to leave the door unlocked because you’re in the house, but that doesn’t stop brazen thieves who often sneak in unnoticed, undeterred that you’re home.

“I would also encourage anyone who may know of people involved in burglary offences to report them directly to Cheshire Constabulary or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Despite requests from the Express, Cheshire Police would not reveal where the burglaries had taken place.

Janet Jackson, councillor for Macclesfield Central ward, said council figures show a worrying trend of crime in the town centre.

According to the council, Macclesfield Central has recorded 117 crimes for every 1,000 residents, in 2016, which is almost three times higher than the average for Cheshire East, with 44 per 1,000.

Coun Jackson said: “We recently looked at the ward profiles and it was quite shocking to find that of the wards around the town, central ward has the highest crime rate by far.

“It is really concerning and shocking that the central has such a high crime rate.

“It is way above the norm. I think a lot of it is related to drugs because a lot of people commit burglaries to fund their drug use. All people can do is make sure they protect their home and their property. As always the police are advising people to make sure they keep all their windows and doors locked and make sure also that they don’t leave anything on view in their cars.

“I know the police are working hard and they a are suffering from cuts in their funding. They are doing their best to combat what’s going on.”

Anyone with information about the burglaries, which took place between October and January, is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.