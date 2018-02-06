Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum who is seriously ill after falling on holiday is due to return home.

Wendy Brown, 54, from Bollington, had to be given CPR by her husband Gary after falling 10ft in La Palma in the Canaries, hitting her head and fracturing her spine.

The mum-of-two was rushed to hospital in Tenerife on January 16, and was in a coma for two weeks, before undergoing brain surgery and having an operation on her back.

But now, three weeks after the accident, Wendy and Gary are due to return home.

Gary, who married Wendy at the Bridge Hotel in Prestbury last July, said:

“Wendy’s back operation was a complete success.

“The hospital’s only concern now is [the results] of her brain operation and what that may mean for us in the short to long term.

“We will hopefully be back in the UK Wednesday or Thursday. Wendy will be in a Manchester hospital for some time to recuperate.”

An online fundraising appeal, set up by Wendy’s friend Joanne McKindley to support the couple, has so far raised almost £9,000. Gary, said: “I would like to thank all the people out there who have dug deep to support Wendy’s fund. The response has been overwhelming and we can’t thank them enough. Friends, relatives, people we don’t even know and anonymous donations have come in.

“Although this whole event has been so tragic, this outpouring of human kindness has restored my faith that this world of ours is still a good place.”

Mum-of-two Wendy had gone on holiday with her new husband Gary to celebrate the new year.

