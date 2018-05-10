Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A NEWLY-WED who had to be revived by her husband after plummeting 10 feet from an unguarded hotel staircase in Tenerife may never be able to return home, her lawyers have said.

Wendy Brown, from Bollington, was airlifted to hospital after suffering horrific brain and spine injuries following the fall in January. The 54-year-old is now back in the UK and under the care of staff at Salford Royal Hospital.

But the mum-of-two, who worked at Augustus Martin in Macclesfield, faces a long road to recovery, and doctors don’t yet know if she will be able to return to work or to the home she shared with husband Gary, also 54.

A fundraising campaign has been set up to help the family, with Gary unable to go back to work full-time as he supports his wife.

Lawyers at Irwin Mitchell have also been instructed to pursue legal action. The holiday was booked through TUI UK.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Cheryl Palmer-Hughes said: “This is a truly awful case and Wendy’s loved ones are understandably devastated by what happened during the holiday at the start of the year.

"While we are working hard to ensure that the family get access to vital financial support to assist with her recovery and rehabilitation, this incident has placed them in a hugely difficult situation. Any support at this time is sure to be gratefully received.”

A spokesperson for TUI UK said: “We were concerned to hear of Mrs Brown’s accident and our teams in resort did everything they could to provide the relevant support and assistance. As this is a legal matter it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”

To donate go to gofundme.com/wendys-accident-support-page.