The town’s inaugural TEDx event has been hailed as a spectacular sell-out success, with speakers tackling some of humanity’s biggest questions with humour, optimism and insight.

TED is a non-profit organisation which organises talks by leading thinkers and doers.

Macclesfield’s first independent TEDx conference was organised by a team of volunteers, with nine speakers, all with a strong connection to the town, talking passionately about the ideas that drive them.

Among them were Emmanual Botwe, headteacher at Tytherington School, Clay Nikiforuk, a performer, writer and former compere of MaccLaughs, and Sarah Bird and Rowan Hoban, from Wild Rumpus CIC which runs the Just So Festival.

The event was held at Townley Street Chapel, and featured graphic design and animations by Andy Beksa, and stage set by Anna Riordan, which depicted the Macclesfield skyline complete with the crenellations of Christ Church and flag flying from the Town Hall.

There was also a lanyard Macclesfield silk cord for each audience member and a goody bag, curated by Phliippa Beksa, made from back issues of the Macclesfield Express and stuffed with promotions, souvenirs and handmade treats from the volunteer team.

It was organised by Lynne Jones and Jude D’Souza, both of whom have been involved in running Macclesfield’s Barnaby Festival.

Jude said: “I never dreamed we would have a line-up that would change peoples’ lives in the way these speakers have begun to.

“The ideas have opened minds and changed perspectives among our audience.

From those realising how hostile an environment we create for those quietly suffering with mental health issues to those now grasping the wider impact of where they spend their money; from the office worker who will have their next meeting outdoors to the person who will opt to adapt that jacket rather than throw it away; even the people who will take a moment today to simply ask a colleague how their day is going.”

Lynne added: “We’re already thinking of how to capitalise on the connections made and conversations started at the event for the benefit of Macclesfield.”

The talks will be made available online through the TEDx YouTube channel.