Macclesfield Hospital’s midwifery team has been given a glowing report from new parents.

In a survey completed by new mums and dads, the East Cheshire NHS Trust’s Maternity Department was among the top four departments across the country, performing ‘better than expected’ across all the areas of the report.

The department, which is based at Macclesfield Hospital, was also given an overall rating of nine out of 10 for maternity care following in the survey, which was completed by 90 women who gave birth at Macclesfield Hospital in 2017.

Kath Senior, director of Nursing, Performance and Quality, said: “We are delighted that the women we serve have rated the care they have received so positively.

“We have a very skilled and caring team of maternity staff here at East Cheshire NHS Trust and I am proud that their professionalism and dedication has been recognised in this way.”

The maternity services survey was led by the Care Quality Commission and asked parents about the care.

It asked women about their experiences of care during labour and birth, as well as the quality of antenatal and postnatal support received, with a higher than average proportion of women who had given birth at Macclesfield answering positively throughout the survey about the care they had received.

The trust also achieved 100 per cent for scores on partners being involved during labour and birth, and women being asked how they feel emotionally - at home after the birth.

Commenting on the services, one mum said: “I can’t thank all the staff on the maternity unit enough. All the midwives, paediatricians, student midwives, healthcare assistants and cleaners were really helpful, kind, knowledgeable and accommodating.”

Another said: “I cannot fault the maternity team in any way they were absolutely fantastic they made my stay and labour so much more easier by their attitude and compassion towards me.

“I would definitely recommend the maternity department at Macclesfield to anybody who is going to have a baby - they are outstanding.”

