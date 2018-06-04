Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 4,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Millbrook unit to stay open.

Macclesfield town councillor Neil Puttick and prospective party candidate Rob Vernon have collected the names of people they say are opposed to the plans.

Under the controversial proposals, either adult mental health or dementia inpatient care will move more than 40 miles away to Chester.

The option favoured by NHS bosses would be to move dementia services to Lime Walk House, off Victoria Road in Macclesfield.

If this happens the mental health inpatient service currently housed at the Millbrook unit would be transferred to Chester with just six crisis beds being made available in Macclesfield. Coun Puttick for Macclesfield Town Council, told the Express the desire to keep acute care in the town has been overwhelming.

He said: “It was about a year ago when we started hearing rumours about the proposed closure of services in Macclesfield.

“We found that during the process everybody we spoke to said they wanted to keep inpatient beds in the area and that they thought it wasn’t a good idea to move them away.”

Coun Puttick said mental health is in desperate need of more money, which he said was promised by the current government.

He said: “The government made promises of money for mental health service but where is that money?

“They promised improved local care and we are not seeing that on the ground.

“This petition is not for the trust.

“We presented it at the final consultation meeting but it is for the government, to ask them where the funding has gone for mental health services.

“We need to keep inpatient beds here. I have spoken to David Rutley and former MP Sir Nicholas Winterton and we all agree that there needs to be improvements in the funding for mental health services.

Coun Puttick said mental health affects everyone and if inpatient beds are moved 40 miles away from the town it will have a huge impact.

He said: “When we spoke to people and scores of them said they wanted to keep Millbrook as well as having community care and these were health care professionals and former patients who were telling us this.

“The issue of mental health touched everybody. Everybody knows someone who had needed this service.

Under the proposals, specialist rehabilitation patients currently using Lime Walk House would be transferred to a rehabilitation facility at Soss Moss Hospital in Nether Alderley.