MP David Rutley spent an evening with volunteers who dedicate their time to keeping Maxonians safe at night.

Mr Rutley joined volunteers from Macclesfield Hope Street Angels and Winter Hope Accommodation in Macclesfield (WHAM) .

Both voluntary organisations are set up to support people in need, with the Hope Street Angels handing out free bottles of water and flip flops, finding taxis, or administering simple first aid to people in the town centre, and volunteers at WHAM providing a night shelter for those who have nowhere else to go.

Hope Street Angels was launched by Hope in North East Cheshire in 2012. Mr Rutley headed to their base at the United Reformed Church on Park Green where he joined team leader Peter Cliffe, and volunteers Andrew Melville, Lynne Kirby and Pam Simpson, as they went onto the streets of Macclesfield town centre.

He then visited St Alban’s Church and met with volunteers at WHAM Night Shelter, as well as its coordinator, Deborah Bennett.

The Night Shelter runs from December to March, with each of the six Macclesfield town centre churches involved providing shelter on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, and giving guests a meal on Friday and Sunday evening, and breakfast each day.

Saturday evening meals are provided by the Treehouse Food Kitchen, a charity supported by Hope in North East Cheshire.

Speaking after the visit Mr Rutley, who is a long standing supporter of both the Macclesfield Hope Street Angels and WHAM Night Shelter, said: “It is always impressive to see the positive difference the Street Angels make by helping those in need in Macclesfield town centre.

“I would also like to thank the volunteers at the Night Shelter, for all of their work to support some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“I hope that other local residents will consider how they can support these invaluable services going forward.”

One of the primary driving forces behind these initiatives was the Rev David Wightman, who died while on holiday in early January.

However his remarkable and positive work continues to be felt thanks to the ongoing commitment of Hope in North East Cheshire’s Street Angels and WHAM volunteers.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, contact Pip Mosscrop, on pipmosscrop2@yahoo.co.uk