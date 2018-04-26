Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sexual predator who raped two schoolgirls and sexually assaulted a third has been locked up for 15 years.

Aaron Thomlinson, 18, of Paradise Street, in Macclesfield, committed the all offences over the course of a year.

Thomlinson was convicted in his absence at Chester Crown Court after he refused to leave his cell.

After the hearing, Mary Dowrick, a senior crown prosecutor with the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences unit of Mersey-Cheshire Crown Prosecution Service, said Thomlinson showed a ‘continuing pattern’ of behaviour against young girls.

She said: “He was sentenced in total to 15 years detention in a Young Offenders Institution.

“He was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prevents him from having unsupervised contact or communication with any female child under 16, and restricts his use of computers.

"The offences showed a continuing pattern of predatory sexual behaviour towards young girls.”

Thomlinson was convicted for two counts of rape, one count of sexual activity with a child and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He had denied all the charges.

"He was found guilty of all the charges in his absence, and sentenced to 15 years in a young offenders institute.