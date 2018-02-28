Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are being urged to stay safe as heavy snowfall continues to cause hazardous conditions in Macclesfield.

Two people had to be rescued after a car skidded onto its side while travelling along Sugar Lane in Adlington, and nine schools in Macclesfield, Bollington and Poynton were closed today (Wednesday, February 28) as temperatures dropped to -7 decrees Celcius overnight, according to the Met Office.

The Cat and Fiddle to Buxton and Sugar Lane, in Adlington, both remain closed, and many smaller country roads remain treacherous, particularly on higher ground.

Three teens have however been praised for helping drivers stuck in the snow on Grimshaw Lane.

Jackie Orson, a registered nurse from Bollington, said the boys helped her when her car became stuck.

She said: “I’m a Registered Nurse and set off to work from Kerridge this morning but abandoned my efforts first thing. I got to work eventually about 10.30 but left about 12 because the weather changed so much and I should have been working till 19.30 tonight. Big thanks to these lads.”

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place.

According to the Met Office more snow is expected to fall throughout the day tomorrow (Thursday, March 1), with snow showers predicted in the early hours and evening of Friday, March 2.

Temperatures are expected to remain very, very cold, warming up towards Sunday afternoon.

Further bands of snow, heavy in places, are likely to spread during Friday. Through Friday evening ice may form on untreated road and pavements, particularly across southern England and parts of South Wales. Delays and cancellations to public transport are possible, as are delays to travel on roads; some stranding of vehicles and passengers could also occur.

The Schools which failed to open were:

* Park Lane Special School, Park Lane Macclesfield

* Wincle Church of England Primary School, Wincle

* Pott Shrigley Church School, Shrigley Road, Pott Shrigley

* Ash Grove Academy, Belgrave Road, Macclesfield

* Rainow Primary School, Round Meadow, Rainow

* Dean Valley Albert Road, Bollington,

* Vernon School, Clumber Road, Poynton

* Bosley St. Mary’s School, Leek Old Road, Bosley

* All Hallows Catholic College, Brooklands Avenue, Macclesfield,

Parents are urged to check their schools website to see if their child’s school will reopen tomorrow.

Arriva Buses has tweeted to advise passengers of delays to some routes in Macclesfield due to bad weather and have advised passengers to check their app for live updates.

Green Flag has issued ‘Common Sense Tips’ on driving in cold weather:

1. Check your speed and use gentle driver inputs - even if the roads have been gritted they’re likely to be slippery.

2. Give more warning than usual to other drivers - when turning, stopping or changing lane.

3. Keep plenty of distance between cars - you never know when you’ll hit an icy patch. If you pass the same landmarks as the car in front of you within three seconds, you’re following too closely.

4. Check whether your car has ABS anti-lock brakes. In the unlikely event that it doesn’t, pump the brake pedal slowly to prevent the wheels locking up and skidding.

5. Be extra-wary of black ice. It’s an invisible danger that can catch out even the most careful driver.

6. Approach corners at a steady speed, in as low a gear as possible. Don’t touch the clutch unless it’s absolutely necessary, steer smoothly and avoid braking on bends.

7. Make sure all passengers are wearing seat belts.

8. Ensure you’re familiar with your car’s ventilation system to prevent windows from steaming up. Air conditioning will keep windows free from mist and condensation.