A singing group is hosting a charity concert with a difference, performing songs chosen by members of the group they are supporting.

Capriccio Vocal Ensemble was set up by a group of friends and puts on performances to raise funds for worthy causes.

But for their next concert, ‘By Special Request’, they have handed over control to members of the ALEX Project, a charity which supports people with Parkinson’s.

Cherry Smith, who lives in Prestbury and co-founded the group, said members of the ALEX project were invited to pick their favourites and make new song suggestions.

She said: “We thought it would be a good idea to get the people involved, so we know the programme is going to be of music that people will enjoy.

“Some of the suggestions were for songs that we may not have thought of, but mean something to them. For one song in particular we had to do quite a lot of work to identify it.”

She added: “The nice thing about asking them to come up with the songs is that there will be a real mixture. The music ranges from quite early up to the Beatles and beyond. It will be a very interesting and enjoyable programme.”

She added: “We really want to encourage families to bring their children because it will be an enjoyable concert and we really want to show that live music doesn’t have to be pop music.”

The concert takes place at St Oswald’s Church, on Bollington Road, on Saturday, April 21 at 7.30pm.

It’s in aid of the ALEX Project, which meets at Bollington Leisure Centre on Wednesdays, and supports people with Parkinson’s through a range of gentle, tailored exercises, either in a class, on exercise equipment or swimming.

Cherry, whose sister attends the group, said: “My sister has Parkinson’s disease and the activities that the ALEX Project provides have helped her to relax while the support and friendship of people in similar circumstances has helped my brother-in-law to come to terms with her condition.

“The group is self-funded. Hiring the leisure centre and engaging qualified instructors and other professionals is very expensive, and the weekly subscription of those who attend doesn’t cover the whole cost.

“Fundraising is essential if the project is to continue to provide the full range of services that is so helpful to people with Parkinson’s disease.”

Tickets cost £10 with under 18s Free. Contact val_vernon@yahoo.co.uk, 07882 368167, or on the door.