Parents have been left ‘devastated’ after the sudden closure of the town’s activity centre.

MAC Multi-Activity Centre, in Macclesfield, has shut its doors this week after months of financial difficulty and dwindling numbers.

The centre, which was used by children, mums and older people, needed £15,000 a month to keep it open, as well as having to find a further £10,000 to repair the flooring following flood damage.

Dozens of customers have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the sudden closure.

In January this year the owner of the centre, Andy Brooks, said the centre was on the edge of closing unless it found new funds.

After an appeal in the Express, the community rallied behind the Goodall Street community hub and Mr Brook’s had said numbers were increasing.

However, just three months later, the dad-of-four, who built the centre himself, announced the closure on Bank Holiday Monday.

In a statement on their website, he said: “It is with great sadness and a huge feeling of disappointment that I have made the decision to close the centre. I have given it my all and tried everything possible to make it work but it is time to call it a day.

“We have for some time now been struggling and making a loss. Also with the amazing weather we have had, and the forecast for it to stay for some time, our numbers are not going to improve.

“With the addition of business rates along with high rental costs we cannot continue as numbers decline.”

Since opening in 2015 MAC has hosted the town’s different charities and groups, including Space4Autism and Jabberjacks.

Mr Brooks thanked the groups and staff for their support over the past three years.

In the post he added: “The centre has been my life for the last four years, giving up all my time, and many times working through the night painting and making changes to give everybody who visited the best time possible.

“I would like to thank my family for allowing me to pursue this dream and without their support and hard work I don’t think it would have lasted this long.”

Councillor Janet Jackson said it will be a big loss to Macclesfield. She said: “It is such a shame. I had heard of their financial difficulties but there are so few places in the town for youngsters to go. Part of what made it so important was the wide age range it catered for.

“The leisure centre is great but it’s a bit out of town for people who don’t have access to transport - and now with bus reductions. It is another blow to the residents of the town and it is very sad news.”

Dan Hardman wrote on MAC’s Facebook page: “Devastated to hear this! We’ve been coming every Thursday for almost a year and saw how much work you put in.

“We are so sad to hear this. Good luck with everything and thanks for the memories.”

Mr Brooks could not be reached for a comment when contacted by the Express.