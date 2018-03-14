Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The town’s MP has hit out after NHS bosses snubbed his call to put the brakes on a consultation to move mental health services out of the town.

The Cheshire and Wirral Partnership - which looks after mental health provision - wants to close the Millbrook Unit and move acute mental health services to Chester.

It has launched a 12-week public consultation into the matter.

But Macclesfield MP David Rutley says he is ‘disappointed’ the trust has gone ahead with the consultation without proposing alternative options.

Mr Rutley is calling on residents to speak out before it is too late.

He said: “Like many local residents, I continue to be strongly opposed to proposals which would lead to all remaining adult acute inpatient mental health beds being removed from Cheshire East and being replaced with 25 more beds in Bowmere Hospital, Chester, and on the Wirral.

“This would result in often vulnerable adult patients in north-east Cheshire, and their families, having to travel a round trip of nearly 90 miles to get to their nearest acute mental health wards, to receive the treatment they need.

“That’s why I am disappointed that Cheshire & Wirral Partnership (CWP) and Eastern Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group (ECCCG) have gone ahead with the consultation on proposed changes to specialist acute adult and older people’s mental health services in Cheshire East, without first coming forward with more acceptable options for inpatient adult services in north-east Cheshire.

“I would encourage as many local residents as possible to take part in the consultation and make their views known on this vital issue.”

Trust bosses have outlined three options, but say their preferred option would be for dementia services to move to Lime Walk House on Victoria Road, and for acute mental health services to be delivered in Chester, with an ‘enhanced community support service’ in the town. Under the plans six crisis beds will be provided locally for the service lost to Chester.

Over the course of the 12-week consultation residents will be able to voice their concerns at events held across the county, including an open day at Macclesfield Town Hall next Wednesday (March 21), between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

There will a second opportunity for residents at an open day at Macclesfield Town Football Club, from 6.30pm-8.30pm on May 23.

More information about the plans can be found online or by calling 0808 169 1189.