Runners are limbering up to take part in this year’s Bollington’s Three Peaks Fell Race.

The event, which takes place on Saturday (May 5), is organised in aid of the Bollington Festival and Buxton Mountain Rescue.

Organised by Andy Skelhorn, it is the only one of its kind to start and finish at a brewery and sees seasoned fell racers compete alongside relative novices.

A challenging 9km route will take runners around the hills of Bollington, before ending at The Bollington Brewing Co’s brewery on Adlington Road, where they can enjoy a chilli and can of the specially brewed Three Peaks Ale.

And this year, to mark the family-run company’s decade in brewing, 10 runners will be chosen at random on the day to win vouchers for a brewery tour where they can learn about the secrets behind the award winning brews.

Lee Wainwright, owner, said: “We’re really excited to host the 10th anniversary race and look forward to welcoming runners and spectators to the brewery.

“Any profits from the race go back into the local community and will be split between Buxton Mountain Rescue team and The Bollington Festival.”

More than 240 runners have already signed up to the event, so runners hoping to take part are urged to sign up at bollingtonbrewing.co.uk as soon as possible.