Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Macclesfield ‘Rugbytots’ coach has praised the support of parents after being nominated for a national award.

Alick Willis, who coaches around 500 budding young rugby players in the area every week, has been shortlisted for the ‘Most Outstanding Activity Leader’ in the under 5s category at the What’s On 4 Kids Awards.

He started running Rugbytots sessions five years ago and now holds 34 classes every week at Macclesfield Leisure Centre, Beech Hall School, Poynton and across Cheshire.

The awards are voted for by parents and carers and Alick told the Express that he has been ‘overwhelmed by the response and kind comments’ from past and present Rugbytots users.

He said: “This is all down to parents wanting to vote for me. I work with lovely children and great parents and hope they voted because their children love the classes.

"But it might just be because I make them laugh when I go through the tunnels.”

Alick said it’s not the first time his efforts have been recognised.

He said: “I won an award a couple of years ago due to parents voting for me via the website ‘Mums in the Know’.

"I won best classes in the local area for under 5s and best after school class so I must be doing something right.”

Alick holds Rugbytots classes for children aged two to seven and said they are ‘full of fun, enthusiasm and learning, building in rugby’s core values’.

He said: “I’m better known to the children as ‘Sir’ just like in all rugby as it’s a respect for the person in charge of the game.

“Our fun, structured play sessions take children on a journey of sporting imagination with engaging and energetic coaches supporting them every step of the way while teaching how to catch, pass, kick, run with the ball and play as part of a team.

"Along the way we encounter shapes, colours and numbers during play.”

Online voting closes on July 13 at noon and the awards ceremony will take place on October 3.

The awards, now in their 12th year, are sponsored by childcare insurance specialist Morton Michel.

A spokesperson said: “We are passionate about raising the professional standards in this area of the childcare industry and these awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the very best of the UK’s kids’ clubs, classes, teachers and party providers.”

To vote for Alick visit whatson4littleones.co.uk .