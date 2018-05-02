Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town-wide celebration will be held following Macclesfield Football Club’s meteoric rise to the Football League.

Everyone is invited to show their support for the players, who defied the odds to become champions of the National League and will be paraded through town in an open top bus on Sunday (May 6).

The parade will leave Moss Rose Stadium at 5pm and travel to the Market Place, arriving outside the town hall at around 5.20pm.

The bus will leave the ground travelling down London Road where it will then turn onto Park Green and then Park Lane.

From here players will make the journey along Churchill Way before moving onto Hibel Road. The bus will then make the short journey down Jordangate where it will be welcomed by a crowd of supporters at Market Place.

The Silkmen will be met by the Mayor of Macclesfield, Councillor Beverley Dooley, and a civic reception.

Town Councillor and Macclesfield Town fan Gareth Jones, who volunteers at the club, raised the suggestion of marking the team’s achievement with the council after their impressive performances all season.

He said: “We are all so proud of the whole club. The team has performed so well all season and support staff and volunteers have been right behind them working hard.

“I’m a proud supporter of the club and have volunteered at the Moss Rose for years.

“We are all really looking forward to next season, back in the football league. Well done Macc Town.”

The club has been working with the council to organise the event and hopes as many people as possible - including the countless volunteers who have supported the club both on and off the pitch - will be able to join in what promises to be a special day for the town.

The last open-top parade to go through Macclesfield was 20 years ago.

Gary Lewis is the groundsman at Moss Rose and has been through a tough season preparing the pitch for the champions.

He said it has been a fantastic campaign and the open top bus parade will be remembered for years to come. He said: “From my point of view it is for everyone, fom the staff, to the players and the volunteers who can sometimes get forgotten about. We have had people turning up at 5am to help prepare the pitch before important games.

“The parade would be great for the town,the supporters and for everyone. It is something that I could bring my grandson to or your son and in 40 years time they might say ‘I was there’.

“It’s about bringing people together, getting schools and children involved and interested in the club and maybe next season they will ask their parents to bring them to a game and support Macc Town.”