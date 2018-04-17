Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than a hundred women will march through the streets of Macclesfield as suffragettes for this year’s exciting Barnaby Parade.

The 10-day Barnaby Festival will see the town transformed into a hive of creativity for the community.

And as always, the much-loved Carnival Parade will be one of the main attractions, returning on Saturday, June 16, with spectacular floats and costumes from community groups and school children.

Among them will be more than a hundred women dressed as suffragettes to mark 100 years since women successfully campaigned for the right to vote.

Heather Lloyd, who is organising the suffragettes entry, said: “It’s 100 years since some women got the right to vote and there have been marches all over the country to celebrate and remember this important fact.

“I really wanted to do something and it fits so well with this year’s Barnaby theme of roots/routes.

“It is the route to our equality. It’s important for us to remember why we’re doing this. It may seem hard for modern women to imagine that at one time we had no rights.”

Working with Macclesfield Community ArtSpace, Heather has sourced Macclesfield fabric in purple and green to make hat bands and sashes to help participants complete the look.

John Hartshorn, artistic director of the Barnaby Parade, is also encouraging participants to get involved.

Based at Macclesfield Community ArtSpace, he and his team have a workshop every Tuesday from midday until 9pm for people to call in and use all the materials available to create floats, costumes and props.

He said: “We have the biggest dressing up box in Macclesfield. Everyone is welcome to come along and there are lots of people on hand to help with making floats and sewing costumes. We’re a friendly bunch and you can get hot and cold drinks. We can also go into schools and help them gather their ideas together and work with them too. We want as many people to get involved as possible.

“It is a great community event where everyone has a lot of fun. I can help with ideas on how to create a strong look.”

The 10-day Barnaby Festival starts on June 15.

To register for the Barnaby Parade go to macclesfieldcommunityartspace.co.uk.