A preschool has been given top marks in a recent inspection.

Poynton Methodist Church Preschool was lauded for its ‘incredible learning environment’ and given an ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

High praise was given to staff at the Park Lane school for their ‘first-rate skills and expertise’.

And the manager of the school was singled out for being ‘highly committed in her pursuit for excellence’.

According to the inspector, Layla Davies, the preschool had shown significant improvements since its previous visit four years ago, when it received a rating of ‘good’.

She said: “The experienced and inspirational provider who is also the manager is highly committed in her pursuit for excellence. All staff and committee members share the same vision and are passionate and highly reflective practitioners. Teaching is outstanding.

"Highly qualified staff use their first-rate skills and expertise extremely well. They plan an array of wonderful opportunities based on children’s individual learning needs and interests to support their rapid progress.”

She added: “Children flourish in the care of nurturing and highly responsive staff.”

According to the inspector there were also significant improvements in how the school caters for children.

Ms Davies wrote in her report that teaching is now tailored to specific needs of its children.

She said: “Children who have special educational needs and/or disabilities are provided with exceptional support. Staff work collaboratively with parents and health care professionals.

“Together they complete meticulous individual plans, which are used particularly well to support children’s care and learning needs.”

This is in contract to criticism in the previous inspection which said staff needed to make resources ‘more accessible’ for its children.

Poynton Methodist Church preschool was also noted for the involvement of parents in the running of the school.

The inspector said in her report: “Partnerships with parents are excellent. Highly effective systems are used to exchange detailed information. Staff truly value the essential role parents play in supporting their children’s development.”

She added: “Parents are supported to continue children’s learning at home.”