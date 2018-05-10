Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield could be transformed if plans to route HS2 trains through the town are adopted, business leaders have claimed.

Proposals have been drawn up which could see HS2 trains travelling up to the town from London.

The plans would see trains divert off new high speed track via a connection at Handsacre before making the way to the town through Stoke.

A decision is set to be taken on the proposals, which could see HS2 trains arriving Macclesfield once an hour where they would terminate.

It is not yet know what how journey times to the capital would be affected with Department of Transport bosses saying that a decision would be taken at ‘the appropriate time’. However, business leaders say that the move has is now a step closer after the Government approved a new 400m platform at Crewe Train Station meaning longer trains will be able to travel on the line.

They say that this mean more services will be able to access the route increasing the possibility of the planned service to Stoke, to be extended to Macclesfield.

Chairman of Make it Macclesfield (MiM), Mike Rance, said: “This has significant implications for the town, not just with respect to rail travel but to the regeneration of our town centre.

“What we saw with Crewe was that they have been receiving millions of pounds to help improve their town centre, whereas Macclesfield has received very little.

“If Macclesfield were to become an HS2 destination then we could also get access to that kind of funding. The recent approval by the Department of Transport of the Crewe Hub makes the Stoke HS2 compatible spur possible and though the extension of the service to Manchester is being considered, there is a real possibility that Macclesfield could becoming an HS2 compatible destination, or potentially a terminus.”

Mr Rance said the money potentially available with the move could be used to create a vibrant new neighbourhood.

He added: “We believe it would have a massive impact on the town. The MiM board believe that this would be a trigger for regenerating our attractive, older buildings and repurpose them for businesses and accommodation.

“If you look at Manchester and the Northern Quarter area, that could be done here but far more cheaply.”

A final decision on the move has yet to be confirmed by the government, however the Department of Transport has said it is on the agenda.

A spokesperson said: “We have carefully considered a range of options for serving Macclesfield, including HS2 trains on the existing line.

“HS2 services will not start running until 2026, and decisions on the timetable will be made at the appropriate time.”

Macclesfield Town council is ‘excited’ about the proposals

Council clerk Peter Turner told the Express: “We are very pleased to hear about the opportunity and we welcome any investment into the town and to help focus on a sustainable future for Macclesfield and its wider community.

“We are aware of the aims and of this expansion of HS2 and we are really keen to be involved in any way we can to help promote the case for further investment in Macclesfield.

“We are excited about the proposals”

Councillor Philip Bolton represents Macclesfield East Ward and he says the spur will hopefully bring more people to live and work in the town.

He said: “Anything that improves the transport links to the town can only be a good thing. Transport has always been good here but anything that can make it even better will only have a positive impact.

“I have not seen the most recent plans in detail but I can only see it as being beneficial because the easier it is to get in and out of a town the more people are going to be attracted to come and live in the town.”

He added: “Anything like that has got to be an improvement to the town.”