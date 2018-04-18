Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A contentious planning application has been withdrawn at the last minute.

Prospect GB plan to build 32 new homes, including 10 affordable homes, on former greenfield land opposite Lowerhouse Mill, on Albert Lane, in Bollington.

However the proposals were pulled shortly before they were due to be reviewed by the Cheshire East Council’s Strategic Planning Committee, on Wednesday, April 11.

A spokesperson for Cheshire East Council said: “The application will come before a future SPB meeting.

“I understand the officers need more time to provide more detailed information to the committee.”

The proposals, which were recommended for approval by officers, have been allocated as part of the council’s five year housing supply.

This is despite neighbours’ concerns flooding.

A spokesperson for Prospect GB said: “The decision was made to withdraw the planning application at the proposed Prospect Homes site in Bollington for commercial reasons.”