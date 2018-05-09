Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A display of spectacular images is on show for the next fortnight with all pictures taken by a the town’s photographers.

Macclesfield Camera Club’s annual exhibition of prints and images is being hosted at the town’s library and runs until Monday, May 14.

Ten pictures have been selected for prizes with the subject matter as varied as Manchester City footballer David Silva, a picture of an African bird on lilypads and an action image of a women’s boxing bout entitled ‘Girl Power’.

Kevin Blake, president of the club, said: “The exhibition represents the culmination of a very good year for the club, regaining both the Robertshaw and High Peak Trophies as well as increasing out standing in the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain.

“The exhibition is divided into two categories, printed images and projected digital images and then sub-divided into landscape, people and portraits, natural history, monochrome and open.

“We had more than 200 entries which were judged by Darrell Oakden who is an accredited judge from Alsager Camera Club.

“Awards are presented to each category winner with each cup being presented on behalf of a previous member or organisation associated with the club.

“There are 10 awards and additionally there are two further cups awarded for best overall print.

“The Lilian Whitaker Trophy which went to Conor Molloy for his print ‘Duel at the Etihad’ and for the best overall printed digital image the Gawsworth Cup went to David Tolliday for his image ‘Bearded Reedling with Nest Material’.”

All of the winning prints and images can be viewed at Macclesfield Library in the gallery on the first floor. The club holds its meeting upstairs in Macclesfield Library, on Monday evenings from 8pm-10pm with visiting photographers giving talks and members showing their work.

Kevin added: “Members enjoy the social environment of the club, go on photographic trips and can learn how to improve their pictures and enter competitions.

“The membership is a mixed group with all levels of ability, from amateurs to full-time professional photographers, all of whom are very approachable and eager to help.”

More details can be found at www.macclesfieldcameraclub.org.uk .