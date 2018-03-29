Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calls have been made to the council to fix a town centre lamp post which has been left untouched since last summer.

David Wood, of Brynton Road, says a lamp post and rubbish bin, on Chestergate, were removed by Cheshire East Council some time during the summer months. But the council has failed to replace them, leaving an ‘eyesore’ which people are throwing their waste onto.

Mr Wood, 73, said: “It is a bit of an eyesore.

“It is right in the middle of the town, just outside the entrance to the Grosvenor Centre.

“It’s right on Chestergate and it looks shoddy. It is only a small issue but it’s not good for the town.

“I would just like to keep the area looking a bit nicer.”

Mr Wood said the matter has been reported to both Macclesfield Town Council and Cheshire East Council.

A spokesperson for Macclesfield Town Council said they were aware of the issue, and that it is a matter for Cheshire East Council’s Highways Department.

Cheshire East Council was unable to provide the Express with a comment.