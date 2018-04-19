Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A date has been set for another consultation meeting into the future of the Millbrook Unit.

NHS bosses announced the move for an extra meeting following criticism of those who attended the first meeting in Macclesfield in March.

Complaints came after members of the public received answers for three of 80 questions asked at the meeting.

Concerned residents will be able to have their say at an additional meeting on May 3, at Macclesfield Football Club.

This will mean a seventh meeting of the 12-week consultation into changes to mental health care provision across Macclesfield and Cheshire East.

Under the plans, the Millbrook Unit could be closed with either dementia or mental health in patient services currently housed there moved to would be moved to Chester. Just six beds would be made available locally.

The option favoured by NHS bosses would be to move dementia services to Lime Walk House, off Victoria Road in Macclesfield.

In this case, specialist rehabilitation patients currently using Lime Walk House would be transferred to a rehabilitation facility at Soss Moss Hospital in Nether Alderley.

Dr Ian Hulme, GP with Meadowside Medical Centre in Congleton and clinical lead for mental health at NHS Eastern Cheshire CCG, said the decision for an additional meeting was a response to feedback. He said: “We are committed to giving people every opportunity to comment on proposals designed by local doctors and nurses, with service users and carers, to significantly improve mental health support, with a focus on early prevention and more choice.

“That’s why we have organised an additional consultation event, following feedback, at which people will be able to comment on the proposed care model and three consultation options, and to ask questions of the local NHS.

"The events so far have been very well attended, and we expect that to continue with the remaining four sessions. User and carer feedback, along with recent clinical audit recommendations and inspections, told us that some things in specialist mental health services work well but that other things need to change for the better.”

The meeting will take place at Macclesfield Football Club, on Thursday, May 3, between 2.30 and 5pm.