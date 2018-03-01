Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor has hit out at a plans to replace a roundabout with traffic lights.

Cheshire East Councillor Nick Mannion said he has been inundated with calls from concerned residents over new proposals to introduce traffic lights at Broken Cross roundabout.

He says the area - which already has high levels of air pollution due to the amount of traffic - will be made even worse with cars unnecessarily sitting at traffic lights.

He said: “I am absolutely furious, it is disgusting.

“My phone was ringing red hot, from residents who wanted to know what was going on and I knew nothing about it.

“I want to see the evidence that traffic lights will reduce pollution.

“This bears no resemblance to the situation that I know. I just don’t recognise the levels of congestion at the roundabout that they are talking about.”

The proposals form part of a wider application to build 232 homes built on land off on Chelford Road, opposite the Cock Inn pub. Revealed to Henbury Parish council in a meeting last week, the application states that four traffic lights could be introduced at the roundabout.

Designated as an air quality management area, levels of pollution in Broken Cross are higher than government limits.

Commenting on the council’s planning portal, on behalf of applicants Redrow and Jones Homes, agents How Planning, said the new traffic management system will help ease traffic in the area.

In a letter to the council they said: “Improvements to the road at the Broken Cross junction have been proposed comprising the replacement of the existing roundabout with a traffic signal junction.

“The capacity assessments have shown that the improvements would provide a notable reduction in queue lengths.”

Cheshire East Council says the land proposed for the scheme has been identified as a ‘strategic housing site’ and all councillors are now being informed of the plans.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Highway improvement works are necessary to mitigate the highways impact of the proposals and the applicants’ suggestion of a scheme that includes traffic lights at Broken Cross roundabout will be considered as part of the planning process.”

The application is due to go before the council’s Strategic Planning Board on Wednesday, March 28.

Redrow declined to comment.