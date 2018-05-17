Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly 200 homes were without water after a pipe burst late last night.

Engineers were called out to Macclesfield Road, in Prestbury, when a water pipe ruptured at around 10pm yesterday evening.

Extensive work had to be carried out on the site at the junction with Shirleys Drive, which left 170 homes without running water for around five hours during repair work.

According to one neighbour the water giant handed out bottled water to residents while the work was ongoing.

United Utilities (UU) have said homes had to be cut off while work to fix the problem was carried, however every home affected should have seen supplies returned by the early afternoon today.

A spokesperson for UU said: “The call for the burst came in at around 10pm but as homes at the time were not without water engineers were rerouted to another more urgent job elsewhere.

“Our engineering team eventually arrived on site at 4am and all homes affected should have had their supply working again by 2pm.”