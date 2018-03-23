Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum whose baby son suffers from epilepsy is inviting parents with similar stories to join her campaign to raise awareness.

Daniel and Beth Barber’s son Jack would regularly stop breathing and suffered from ‘vacant episodes’ before he was diagnosed with Focal Epilepsy in January, when he was 18 months old.

Mum Beth, 30, is hosting a fundraiser at Macclesfield Hospital on Epilepsy Awareness Day on Monday (March 26), to raise money for Epilepsy Action and research into the condition, and reach out to other parents of children with the condition.

Jack has Focal Epilepsy which can be triggered by tiredness. As a result he suffers from Cyanosis - where he stops breathing for short periods of time - and ‘vacant episodes’ where he appears to be daydreaming.

Beth said: “It’s very scary. It was happening for months and we didn’t know why, it was horrendous.

Beth, who lives on Park Lane with husband Daniel and Jack, added: “It’s so debilitating, he can get very confused, it affects his memory an he gets distressed. He then sleeps for along time because of all the pressure. At one point he was having up to eight [seizures] a day so he was just sleeping all the time, and that’s put him behind in his development. It’s so hard because he can’t tell us if he has a headache or feels unwell.”

Beth says Jack is responding well to medication, but is keen to share her story to reach out to other parents of children with epilepsy.

Beth, who works at Macclesfield Hospital’s booking centre, will be raffling off dozens of prizes donated by local businesses at the main entrance of the hospital where she will be joined by Jo Shuker, the epilepsy nurse at the hospital.

Parents of children with epilepsy are also invited to drop in and say hello.

Beth said: “We want to set up a support group for parents.

“When my son was poorly I felt like there was no one I could talk to about it, no one who had been through the same thing as me.

“But there are people out there going through the same thing, and it’s really important that we can support each other.

“It took me until January this year to get a diagnoses and it was quite gruelling.”

Beth will be selling raffle tickets at Macclesfield hospital on 'Purple Day' , which is on Monday, March 26, in the main reception of Macclesfield Hospital.

