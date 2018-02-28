Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield MP, David Rutley has joined forces with two other members of Parliament to oppose plans to move mental health services out of Macclesfield.

Mr Rutley along with Congleton MP Fiona Bruce and Tatton MP Esther McVey are objecting to proposals that would see 36 acute adult mental health beds being removed from the much-valued Millbrook Unit in Macclesfield and replaced by 25 additional beds in the Bowmere Hospital in Chester.

The trio raised their concerns at a recent meeting with Sheena Cumiskey, Chief Executive of Cheshire & Wirral Partnership Trust (CWP) the local mental health service provider, and Jerry Hawker, Chief Officer of Eastern Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group (ECCCG).

They said residents are concerned the move will lead to all the remaining acute adult mental health beds in Cheshire East - which are currently in Macclesfield - being moved to Chester.

The MPs say they support the aim of ‘seeking to enhance’ local community-based mental health services that is a key part of the review of adult and older people’s mental health services in Cheshire East, which has been underway for several months.

They also welcome the proposed retention of beds for older adult patients, including those with dementia, in Macclesfield.

However, they do not agree with proposals that would see other, often vulnerable, adult patients having to travel so far away from their homes and families to receive the treatment that they need.

Under the current proposals, many patients in north-east Cheshire would have to travel over 40 miles to get to their nearest acute mental health wards. To access the Bowmere Hospital in Chester, local patients would have to travel 44 miles from Macclesfield, 46 miles from Congleton, 38 miles from Wilmslow and 33 miles from Knutsford.

The MPs argue that travelling these distances would lead to long journey times to visit family and friends, made more difficult by the ‘poor east-west public transport links across Cheshire’.

Mr Rutley recently met a patient from Macclesfield who had been treated in the Bowmere Hospital in Chester last summer, as a bed at the Millbrook Unit was not available for him.

His family explained to Mr Rutley David how they had not been able to visit their son, due to the distances involved and the complex public transport arrangements.

Their experience highlights how many other patients would face similar challenges, if the proposed plans were to go ahead.

Due to their strong concerns, the MPs are calling on CWP and ECCCG to rethink their plans before any move to any formal public consultation on the future of local mental health services, which is being planned in the near future.

The proposed consultation on current proposals would be particularly challenging as local residents are already making it very clear that they are also opposed to proposed changes to move acute mental health beds, with nearly 5,000 people already having signed petitions against the moves.

The MPs say that it is time for health service managers to come forward with more acceptable options that would see acute adult mental health beds remaining in Macclesfield to better serve local patients, and their families, who are in need of acute inpatient care close to their homes.

After the meeting, the local MPs issued the following statement: “We are strongly opposed to proposals which have now become clear would lead to all remaining adult acute inpatient mental health beds being removed from Cheshire East and being replaced with 25 more beds at Bowmere Hospital, Chester. This is a move of over 40 miles for many local residents - like moving the beds from Manchester to Leeds!

“That is why we are calling on local health service managers to postpone the planned public consultation, to urgently review their proposals and to come forward with more acceptable options to help better serve patients in north-east Cheshire who are in need of acute mental health beds close to their families and friends.

“We will continue to work together on this vital issue and we will be meeting the Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, to raise our concerns directly with him.”