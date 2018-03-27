Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield MP David Rutley has backed calls for the council to reject two proposals to build hundreds of homes in a pollution hotspot.

Redrow and Jones Homes want to install traffic lights at Broken Cross roundabout as part of a wider application to build 232 homes on land off Chelford Road.

A second application - due to be heard next month - includes a second development of around 100 homes on an adjacent site. Residents and councillors have been vocal in their opposition to the plans, which are due to be ruled over by planning bosses on Wednesday, arguing they will increase the level of congestion and pollution.

In December 2016 the area was a designated ‘air quality management area’ (AQMA) because levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air higher than the national limit. Mr Rutley has backed their campaign and says the plans need a ‘thorough review’.

He said: “I am pleased to add my voice to those of many residents in South West Macclesfield, as well as members of Henbury Parish Council and Save Macclesfield Green Belt group, who are calling on Strategic Planning Board members to reject these applications until there has been a more thorough review of the air quality management issues in Broken Cross.

"This area is an important gateway into the town and it is vital that the necessary time is taken to fully consider pressing air quality issues and other infrastructure concerns before moving forward.”

The news has been welcomed by members of Henbury Parish Council, who are fighting to see these plans overturned.

A spokesperson for the parish council said: “We believe that Cheshire East Council needs to carry out further work to understand the consequences of these and other developments, on the Broken Cross AQMA and indeed the whole of Macclesfield.

“The issues of Air Quality, Traffic, Infrastructure & Environment have been inadequately addressed, and in particular we are concerned that there is little reference to the potential increase in traffic pollution these developments will create, in an area that already has air pollution above legal limits.

"We are concerned that decisions made in haste on these two planning applications will affect the lives and health of people in the area for years to come.”

Cheshire East Council has announced it will be holding workshops for members of the public to learn more about the ‘air quality action plan’.

Redrow declined to comment ahead of the proposals while Jones Homes did not respond for a request for comment.