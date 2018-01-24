Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An artist and designer says she has received ‘brilliant’ feedback online after releasing a series of prints of her own paintings for the first time.

Toni Horsfield, from Mottram St Andrew, is a designer by profession who paints as a hobby in her spare time.

She decided to release a limited run of prints of her paintings, after being persuaded by her friends and family members.

Toni, 39, said: “I’m an interior designer and also do technical design - I paint to relax.

“I did an A-level in art and I just carried on.

“It was just for me initially, but my family and friends persuaded me to get some prints made, so I eventually got round to it.”

She initially painted a broad range of subjects, especially scenes from Macclesfield and Bollington, where the family lived prior to moving to Mottram four years ago.

On the advice of Manchester-based Klein Imaging, the mother-of-two focused on releasing a series of seaside-themed paintings.

She explained: “I’m a sailor, so I painted bits of boats and water scenes from places I love like Anglesey, St Ives and St Tropez.

“I went to Klein Imaging, who took professional photographs of the paintings and colour-matched the prints with my original canvasses to create really good images.

“You can even see the brush strokes, I’m really happy with them.”

Toni says the prints, which are available from £35 online, have received overwhelmingly-positive feedback.

She added that since the prints were advertised, she has had people contact her, to ask her to paint bespoke scenes from places they love.

This isn’t the first time Toni has been recognised for her artistic flair, as her office designs for companies like Timpsons and AO.com, have been featured on television several times.

As a designer and a busy mum to twin boys aged six, Toni says that a career as an artist could be an ideal change of pace.

She said: “I’d love to do this as a career - you can do it anywhere and it would be a great move if it could sustain me.”

Toni’s paintings can be found at www.tonihorsfield.com/art .