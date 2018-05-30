Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 150 homes have been affected by a power cut.

Electricity North West (ENW) said around 160 homes in the Hurst Lane area of Bollington were left without electricity following the incident at around 3pm on Wednesday, May 30.

A spokesperson said staff had attended the site and aimed to restore power by 5pm.

ENW posted on Twitter: “#SK10 #Macclesfield - Damage to our equipment has left 164 properties off supply. Engineers are on site now and will restore all supplies as soon as possible. Updates to follow as/when they become available.”