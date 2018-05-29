Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When little Lucas Hughes was almost a year old he almost died from meningitis - but just look at him now.

As the tot tenaciously clung to life his terrified parents feared he would lose limbs to the disease and were warned even if he did survive the deadly infection he would never read or write.

But since defying all expectations to go home from hospital after two months Lucas, now 13 years old has continued to confound experts and is preparing to study for GCSEs next year.

His proud mum, Toni Rankin, 38, of Bollington, said Lucas is her ‘miracle child’ and she is so proud of how he has excelled at school.

She said: “When he was around 11 months old he had a temperature, and when I took him to see the doctor they said to give him Calpol that would lower his temperature.

“I did that and put him to bed that night.

“But for some reason I heard water running which woke me up. I still to this day don’t know where the water was coming from.

“So as I was awake I went to check on Lucas. He still had a fever and noticed he had spots on his tummy.

“I panicked and did the glass test but they didn’t disappear. So I rushed him to Stepping Hill hospital. He was given an injection of antibiotics immediately and I was later told if he hadn’t have had that as soon as he did, he wouldn’t be here today.”

He was then rushed to what was called, Pendlebury Hospital, now Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Lucas was put into intensive care and remained in hospital for eight weeks.

Toni added: “He was in such a bad way with tubes all over him. As a mother it was agony to watch.

“Doctors told me there was not much hope of him surviving. They even told me to prepare for the worst and to call in for a priest.

“It was awful, I can’t really put into words how that felt. It was as though everything just fell apart.”

Within 48 hours they had determined it was meningitis B and Lucas had to go through several blood transfusions.

But within days he started to improve.

Toni added: “Doctors told me they thought everything was going to be ok. It was still touch and go but the thought that he might make it was incredible.

“There was another child in hospital at the time who had the same as Lucas and had to have limbs amputated so I prepared myself for that. But to be honest I was just glad he was going to live.”

After eight weeks in hospital he was allowed to go home.

Due to the disease, his brain swelled meaning his head was twice the size of a child his age.

Toni said she knew there would be some effect on him in the future.

She said: “Doctors said there had been some damage to the brain and expected he would not be able to read or write. I was always so grateful he survived so knew we could get through anything that happened.”

But since then he made a miraculous recovery and hit every milestone as other children would have.

(Image: Manchester evening news)

Toni added: “He had to learn to walk again but then he started to read, write and all the other milestones children have.

“He didn’t need any more hospital appointments and just carried on as if nothing had happened.

“Lucas did have learning support at primary school but now he will sit his GCSEs at All Hallows Roman Catholic High School in a few years. He is flying, and is expected to get above average results.

“So for him to be one of the top achievers at his school is incredible. It’s a miracle story.”

She said Lucas sometimes asks to hear about his brush with death so he can tell his friends.

Toni added: “He does ask me about it every now and then. And he does have several scars from it but they don’t bother him at all. I count my blessings all of the time and he makes me so proud. He’s my miracle child.”