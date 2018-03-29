Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Angela Hampson, 43, from Macclesfield spoke out at the meeting.

As someone who has accessed services at Millbrook, Mrs Hampson said the consultation was ‘unacceptable’.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: “I don’t particularly like Millbrook but I have to say the only place I will stay when I am ill is in hospital. There is nowhere else in this community that will make me feel safe.

“I feel very emotional about it. You are saying in this meeting that we have three options but the brochure is biased.

“Option one, which doesn’t say close Millbrook, has a picture of an old lady, it’s very emotive and the language used is to encourage people to say that they have got to choose either dementia car or mental health care. It is unacceptable and it is patronising.”

Speaking after the meeting, Mrs Hampson said the Millbrook Unit needs to be saved.

She added: “From my personal view if a family member or friend was moved to Chester I would struggle to get there.

“And if someone is sectioned then they will need an ambulance to go all the way to Chester, so how many ambulances are going to be in Macclesfield?”