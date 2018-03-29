Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just three questions out of 80 asked by members of the public were answered during the first consultation meeting on the town’s mental health unit.

Around 50 people attended the event at Macclesfield Town Hall, where experts explained the three options for the Millbrook Unit.

Under the plans, either dementia or mental health in patient services could be moved to Chester, with just six beds being made available locally.

According to NHS bosses, the preferred option is for older people’s inpatient care to be moved to Lime Walk House.

In this case specialist rehabilitation patients would be transferred to a rehabilitation facility at Soss Moss Hospital in Nether Alderley.

People who attended the event were invited to put questions on a board to experts, however at the end of the two hour session only three had been answered with officials promising to answer the other questions on their website.

Former boss of East Cheshire NHS Trust, Peter Hayes, attended the event.

He said: “I have been going to these things for 25 years and I know how they used to the run and I was horrified at how they are run now.”

The meeting saw experts from several NHS bodies, including Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust, which manages mental health care at Millbrook, discuss the three main options open.

Mr Hays said: “They decided what the questions were, they produced a form ‘these are the options’ and ‘it is failing if you do this’ and ‘we can’t do this as this option is too expensive’, so that’s locked that door.

“They decided what the questions were and they had the answers.”

Councillor Hilda Gaddum also attended the meeting on Wednesday afternoon. She said she was ‘appalled’ at how it was being run. Coun Gaddum, the Conservative representative for Sutton, said: “We were put on tables and that’s not a consultation.

“I was appalled with the format and it was not a consultation in my mind.

“I was so angry I felt I needed to let people know. This is not a proper consultation.”

She added: “The people of Macclesfield and the area deserve better than this.”

NHS partners' response

“A population of almost half a million people across Eastern Cheshire, South Cheshire and Vale Royal have access to these services, which at present care for 7,000 people in the community and around 58 people at the Millbrook Unit at any given time.

“We are proposing a new way of caring for people, with more focus on prevention and early intervention, with access to improved 24/7 support for people to stay well, which is what service users and carers have told us they want.

“We are keen to explore these issues further at our public meetings, so each event has been structured to allow for both information giving and information sharing – which is a standard approach for public consultations about important NHS issues.

“We appreciated the feedback from the Macclesfield event

and we made

some amendments

to the format of the event we held in Hartford on Friday, which was also a well-attended meeting with lots of ideas shared.

“There are a wide range of ways to make your views known, including four further meetings scheduled with one in Congleton this Wednesday and a further event in Macclesfield in May.

“I would encourage people to book on to the meetings in advance if they can, as that gives us a better idea of the number of people who plan to attend – visit our website www.easterncheshireccg.nhs.uk or call 0808 1691189 for more information.”