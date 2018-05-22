Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield’s former MP has said the closure of the town’s mental health unit would be a ‘betrayal’.

Sir Nicholas Winterton, who represented the town in Parliament for 39 years, has urged NHS bosses to keep the Millbrook Unit open.

Under new plans NHS bosses have proposed moving either adult mental health or dementia inpatient care more than 40 miles away, to Chester.

The option favoured by NHS bosses would be to move dementia services to Lime Walk House, off Victoria Road in Macclesfield. In this case, specialist rehabilitation patients currently using Lime Walk House would be transferred to a rehabilitation facility at Soss Moss Hospital in Nether Alderley.

Just six crisis beds would be made available in Macclesfield for the service that moves to Chester.

During his time as the MP for Macclesfield Sir Nicholas says he took a deep interest into mental health and oversaw the building of the Millbrook Unit, following the closure of Parkside Hospital.

He told the Express that it was unacceptable to force families and friends to make a 80 mile round trip to visit their family in hospital.

Sir Nicholas said: “The option to close the Millbrook Unit and for people to have to travel to Chester to access it is unacceptable. Keeping family connections is very much part of the treatment for those with various forms of mental health conditions.

“To have this care in the town is the minimum requirement.”

The former MP added: “This is a betrayal of the people of Macclesfield and the wider area. This is a betrayal to the people of this town and Cheshire East and it is a betrayal of the promises I was made when they proceeded with the closure of Parkside Hospital.”

Ahead of the final consultation meeting into the future of mental health care in the town Sir Nicholas said he felt a responsibility to make his voice heard and to try and protect the service.

He said: “I have always fought for having the facilities we need in Macclesfield and mental health is a growing issue.

“I feel passionately about this and I am not the type to stay down while decisions are being taken that are not in the best interest of Macclesfield and its people.”

The final consultation meeting will be held today at Macclesfield Town Football Club. The meeting from 6.30pm until 9pm.

The former MP has added his name to a growing list of politicians, including current Macclesfield MP David Rutley and fellow representatives, Esther McVey and Fiona Bruce, as well as councillor Beverley Dooley, who are urging NHS bosses to keep acute mental health services in the town.

See Talking Politics page 12.