Residents have complained after a tribute to an iconic singer was painted on White Nancy.

A picture of The Fall singer Mark E Smith, who recently died, has been painted on the side of the beacon which sits at the top of Kerridge Hill, attracting criticism from locals.

A Facebook group has since said it is responsible and that it has now returned to the hill to cover it up.

But officials at Bollington council, which maintains White Nancy, says special masonry paint is needed to return it to its former glory.

The monument is no stranger to a splash of paint, with the Town Council regularly arranging for it to be painted to commemorate national events, with Olympic rings and the Jubilee Crown both appearing on its side.

However, residents have complained on social media about the latest flourish, which appears to have been done without permission.

The council has said, though it does not seem to be offensive, White Nancy will be repainted white.

The town clerk, David Naylor, said: “It has had a face painted on it and some message has also been written on it. We have painted on it in the past for certain causes like breast cancer awareness, which is great, but this has no place on White Nancy.

“Special masonry paint has to be used to cover it and can only be done at 10 degrees, so it is going to be up there for a short time.”

Bollington town councillor Ken Edwards also shared his concerns.

He said: “It is always attracting attention in one way or another. When it is painted for a certain event we tend not to get any [problems] but when it is white it always attracts people. It will be removed as soon as there is an opportunity to do so.”

Karen Smith, one of the co-owners of White Nancy, said: “I think it’s absolutely awful... especially on something as special and beautiful as White Nancy. I would have painted over it myself asap had it not already been done. Please no more graffiti on her.”

A spokesperson for the ‘Bleichpop Corporation Ltd’, which claimed responsibility for the artwork, said it was not vandalism but a ‘tribute to heroes’ by ‘the youth of Macclesfield’.

They said: “White Nancy has always been painted on or people have put artwork on it for all our lives.

“We do a clean and tidy job and tidy up after ourselves.

“As a tribute to Mark E Smith the work overlooks the North West and gives the impression he is above us, where he belongs.”