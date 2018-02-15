Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for going on a violent rampage at a social club, biting a police officer and attacking an ex-girlfriend.

Nicholas Housley, 37, of Barnaby Road, Poynton, attacked three people at Poynton Working Mens Club, on December 9, last year, Warrington Crown court heard.

Housley spent 10 months in custody on remand after he assaulted his late ex-girlfriend on January 30, 2017, the hearing was told.

The assault happened when Housley breached a restraining order by going to estranged girlfriend’s home, after she had threatened to kill herself, the hearing was told. Pushing her to the floor, injuring her face, Housley then attacked a police officer who arrived at the scene after being called by neighbours.

Prosecuting, Kevin Jones said: “Officers detained Housley. He began to struggle and bit down on the right forearm of a police officer who then punched him hard to stop him. When in the car he tried to bite him again.”

The court was told that 10 months later his former girlfriend was taken to hospital after a suicide attempt, where she later died.

Housley had been free from custody for just three days when he became aggressive in the club after he could not find two women he had been with that night.

Mr Jones said: “He struck one woman with an open palm. He then punched a man in the face four times and then punched a second man three times. He was holding a glass telling people ‘don’t cross me, I will sit you down with one punch’.”

Defending, Waseed Baber asked the court to look beyond Housley’s violent past.

He said: “You could take the view that he is a lost cause and has a very poor offending record but I ask this court to step back for the moment.”

Referring to the attack on his girlfriend, Mr Baber said Housley’s emotions overtook him after she messaged him saying she was going to take her own life. There was a reconciliation and an argument followed.

“He stayed and that’s where the fault for him lies.”

Housley pleaded guilty to common assault against his former partner, and causing actual bodily harm to a police officer. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting three people at Poynton Working Men’s Club and affray. Housley was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Recorder Christopher Allblis said: “There is only one sentence that this court can give and that is imprisonment.”