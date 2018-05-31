Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man is critically ill in hospital after a road collision yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to Congleton Road, in Gawsworth, after a car hit a tree and a road sign yesterday (Wednesday, May 30) evening, leaving two injured.

A man in his mid-20s was left in a critical condition after he became trapped in the vehicle, close to New Pastures Farm, and had to be cut free by fire crews.

A young woman in her late teens was able to get herself out of the car and receive treatment. According to North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) she sustained no serious injuries.

Both casualties were taken to Royal Stoke Hospital for treatment.

Two fire crews from Congleton and Bollington arrived on the scene shortly before 6.30pm and had to remove the side of the car in order to free the trapped male.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire said: “On arrival crews discovered that the collision involved one saloon car and that one person was trapped inside.

“The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

“Firefighters used specialised cutting equipment to remove the side of the vehicle.

“They then extracted the casualty using a longboard and handed him over to the care of paramedics.”

A spokesperson for NWAS said: “The man in his mid-20s sustained serious injuries and was in a critical condition. The second patient, a young female, did not sustain major trauma.

“Two ambulances, three rapid response vehicles and a senior clinician attended the incident. We arrived on the scene at 6.09pm. The man was taken to hospital at 7.25pm and the woman was taken at 7.10pm.”