Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been taken to hospital following a fall at a mill.

Emergency services were called to Clarence Mill on Clarence Road in Bollington, at around 10.30am this morning following reports of that a man had fallen.

The 33-year-old man was taken to Macclesfield District General Hospital via ambulance for treatment.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.28am regarding a fall and took a patient by land ambulance to Macclesfield Hospital – air ambulance attended but wasn’t required.”

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary added: “Officers were called to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man at an address on Clarence Road, Bollington.

“Officers attended the scene and the 33-year-old man has since been taken to hospital.”