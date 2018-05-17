Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A housing trust has announced plans to regenerate a long-standing estate.

Peaks and Plains Trust says they are looking at ways to modernise the Moss Estate which is made up of around 350 homes.

The group has set aside £30m to spend on the up keep of their current properties, with further funding potentially to build more homes

A consultation with residents on the Moss Estate has also raised the idea of a ‘green corridor’ which would connect the estate to the town centre and provide a route for residents to walk to work.

This has yet to be finalised however.

The aim is to work with Cheshire East’s plans for the South Macclesfield Development Area (SMDA), and incorporate the Moss Estate.

The news comes as the trust unveiled its five year plan worth £100m to build 750 new homes across Cheshire East and High Peak.

Chief executive of the trust, Tim Pinder, says they have been talking to residents who have said they don’t want to be left behind by the neighbouring development.

He said: “People have been really positive about the idea of us investing in the estate.

“There’s a strong community feel and people are very proud to live there.

“With plans for the SMDA coming along people told us that they don’t want isolated from these residents they want to see it as an opportunity.

“They want to feel part of it.”

Laura Jeuda, councillor for Macclesfield South, said she was delighted with the plans.

She said: “I think it will be fantastic if it comes to fruition.

“I am really positive about what they are doing. It is really important that we don’t have the divide between the private and social housing. There is nothing I don’t like about this plan.”