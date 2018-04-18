Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new tennis club at a recently refurbished park aims to make the sport ‘accessible and fun for all’.

South Park Community Tennis Club is operating on the brand new facilities in the park, which has seen investment in five full-size and three mini-courts alongside basketball courts and table tennis tables.

Tennis professional Danny Connolly from CD Tennis will lead coaching sessions there and is determined to attract people of all ages and abilities and from varying backgrounds.

He said: “The stunning new sports facilities at South Park opened last summer and this fantastic new opportunity arose.

“Cheshire East council, S:Park residents’ committee and CD Tennis have teamed up to form South Park Community Tennis Club to provide an accessible way for players of all ages and standards to get involved.

“Park based community clubs are now being set up all over the country with the Lawn Tennis Association’s help and backing.

“We really do want to get as far away as we can from the image of a stuffy and exclusive tennis club, with people wearing whites.

“We can guarantee a warm welcome and have coaching for all environments. It’s basically pay as you play and prices are designed to be affordable.”

The inception of the club is also coinciding with the start of ‘Park Run’ at South Park, with many more scheduled activities already in place.

The group’s next project is for the redevelopment of the park pavilion.

Danny added: “South Park Community Tennis Club is designed to open the door to new and established players alike. A chance for players to experience a club environment without a large financial commitment.

“Often the weather, work or family can limit the amount of time you have free so with us you only pay for the services you use.

“We’re always happy to welcome new members, whether they’re beginners or advanced, and we invite anyone interested in tennis to come by and see our club up close.”

Danny is also has experience with coaching those with mobility issues or who use a wheelchair and the facilities at South Park are all on one level.

He can be contacted on 07802 699141 or dannycdtennis@aol.co.uk and details of session times can be found at www.southparktennis.co.uk .