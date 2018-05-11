Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity which supports the older Macclesfield community is celebrating 30 years in the town.

Age UK Cheshire East was formed in May 1988, originally as Age Concern Macclesfield, and helps support more than 6,000 people each year.

It boasts a range of services specifically designed to support older residents, including: dementia support; information and advice; help at home; joining forces; and Men In Shed, a community project aimed at reducing loneliness and isolation among men.

The charity celebrated its anniversary at its offices in Henderson Street, where guests heard about the significant impact of the charity’s work, and the real difference that the support provided through its services has had on local older people.

The event also provided an opportunity for the Charity to unveil its new Business Supporter initiative, aimed at raising essential funds for the charity through the development of a mutually beneficial relationship with local businesses.

David Rutley, MP for Macclesfield had the honour of cutting the anniversary cake alongside Councillor Janet Clowes from Cheshire East Council and Mike Strutt, chair of trustees at the charity.

Mr Rutley said: “It’s great to hear about the success that Age UK Cheshire East has achieved over the last 30 years.

“I know first-hand that they have been able to provide some really valuable support for many local residents over the years. I am also encouraged to hear that through activities such as their high street shops, furniture showroom and the new Business Supporter initiative, that Age UK Cheshire East is looking to diversify its income streams to ensure the longer term viability of the charity, which can only be good news for local older people.”

The visitos also learned about the charity’s ‘design a 30th anniversary logo’ project which had been run in conjunction with Eaton Bank Academy in Congleton. The winning design will feature on the charity’s website and correspondence during its anniversary year.

For more information, please contact Age UK Cheshire East on 01625 612958, go to www.ageukcheshireeast.org or visit us at the office – New Horizon’s Centre, Henderson Street, Macclesfield.