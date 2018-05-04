Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Motorist has issued a warning to her fellow drivers after she was involved in a hit-and-run incident.

Anne Parkins, 57, (pictured right), was visiting a friend in Prestbury when her Mini Coupe was hit from behind by another car.

Her initial thoughts were of concern for the other driver, but she was left shocked after they drove off from the scene on Prestbury Road on Tuesday, April 24.

She says the incident has forced her into a ‘stressful’ insurance claim process and has cost her £400 in excess payments; it has also left her with neck and shoulder pain from the impact.

Anne said: “I’m appalled and shocked, the car hit me with such impact, such force - the bonnet was concertinaed and my initial though was ‘I hope [they’re] alright’.

“I was practically at a standstill, waiting to turn and I was hit with a lot of force. I could see them drive off - I was horrified, I just couldn’t believe it.”

Anne, who lives in Manchester, was ‘outraged’ by the incident and says she was filled with a sense of injustice - though a passing stranger, who stopped to help, restored her faith in people.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “At 8pm on Tuesday, April 24 officers were called to reports of a collision on Prestbury Road, Macclesfield.

"The collision is believed to have involved a white Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Mini Coupe. The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop and drove off from the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 45432.”