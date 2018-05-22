Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman attacked two police officers in a drunken rage, a court heard.

Mary Patricia Houghton, 38, of London Road, in Macclesfield, was at home when officers visited after reports of a domestic incident.

However, the court was told that Houghton became increasingly aggressive, shouting and swearing at the police.

The court heard how she attacked one officer, striking him around the face.

Prosecuting, Kate Gaskell said: “She wouldn’t look at the officer and she denied calling the police. The officer came out of the living room and when he went back in she was becoming aggressive.

“She stepped forward and started shouting over him. She injured [him], she punched him in the face with a half clenched and half open fist.”

The court heard that the officer suffered a reddening to the chin.

Houghton then attacked a second officer, at the police station, the court heard.

Ms Gaskell said: “She had a hair bobble and two loose cords on her dressing gown.

She was told that she may be able to use them to harm herself.

“She became very irate. She grabbed the officer.

“She became increasingly aggressive and violent and drew blood where the officer’s clothes had been ripped.”

The second officer wrote a witness statement, which was read out to the court.

She said: “I was shocked by the level of violence and the anger she showed to me for such a minor matter.”

Houghton was not represented and entered no defence, however she did speak at the hearing.

She said: “I am sorry and don’t remember any of it. I will take my punishment as it comes.”

The magistrate said the defendant should be ashamed of her actions.

He said: “Police put themselves in dangerous conditions and put themselves on the line. In the report there is mention of you being ashamed, you should be.”

Houghton pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. She was ordered to serve a 12 month community order, complete 15 rehabilitation days and 180 hours of unpaid work.

She was also told to pay £250 compensation to the two officers.